Altherr was designated for assignment by the Mets on Wednesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Altherr has been cut from three teams this season, previously getting designated for assignment by the Phillies and Giants. His .221/.310/.406 career slash line in parts of six seasons could be enough to earn him another spot at the end of someone's bench, but his .163/.269/.307 line over the last two seasons may matter more at this point. He'll clear a roster spot for Robinson Cano (quadriceps), who returned from the injured list in a corresponding move.