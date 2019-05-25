Altherr connected on a pinch hit solo home run in Friday's loss to the Tigers.

Stepping to the plate in the sixth inning with the score tied 6-6, Altherr took Buck Farmer deep for his first homer of the year, and only his second hit in 32 plate appearances. Altherr's stay with the Mets is likely to be a brief one -- Michael Conforto (concussion) could be close to a return from the IL, and the organization just signed Matt Kemp to a minor-league deal.

More News
Our Latest Stories