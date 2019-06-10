Mets' Aaron Altherr: Outrighted to Triple-A
Altherr was sent outright to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Jacob Resnick of Mets Minors reports.
Altherr was designated for assignment Wednesday, though given his service time, he can elect free agency should he choose to decline a minor-league assignment.
