Loup (forearm) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.

Loup wound up spending a little more than a month on the shelf with a forearm strain. The 30-year-old owns a 4.78 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 43:14 K:BB across 37.2 innings with the Blue Jays and Phillies this season. He figures to serve as one of the team's top left-handed options out of the bullpen down the stretch.

