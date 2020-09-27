McCutchen went 4-for-5 with a home run, an RBI and three runs scored Saturday against the Rays but the Phillies still lost, 4-3.

McCutchen led the way offensively for the Phillies, as he put up a four-hit night that was highlighted by a fifth-inning solo home run to left. The 33-year-old is hitting .258/.329/.441 with 10 home runs and 34 RBI in 56 games, as he's had a nice bounceback season after suffering a torn ACL in June of 2019.