Phillies' Ben Bowden: Shifted to minors camp
RotoWire Staff
The Phillies reassigned Bowden to minor-league camp Monday.
The southpaw collected a 6.43 ERA and 9:7 K:BB across seven frames this spring. He'll head to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and hope an opportunity with the big club arises down the road.
