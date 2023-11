Bowden signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Friday.

Bowden spent the 2023 campaign with the Phillies on a minor-league deal and posted a 4.64 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 52.1 innings over 49 relief appearances at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He elected free agency in early November but was able to reach an agreement with Atlanta a few weeks later. The southpaw could serve as a non-roster invitee this spring but seems like a long shot to be a regular presence in the major-league bullpen.