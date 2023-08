The Phillies acquired Hicklen from the Royals on Wednesday.

Hicklen, 27, had a cup of coffee with Kansas City last season but has spent all of 2023 at Triple-A Omaha, posting a .789 OPS with eight home runs and 15 stolen bases in 61 games. He wasn't a member of Kansas City's 40-man roster and will serve as organizational depth as he moves to Philadelphia.