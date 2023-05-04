Hicklen (elbow) has appeared in six games and has gone 3-for-18 with two doubles and a 3:8 BB:K since being activated from Triple-A Omaha's 7-day injured list April 25.

Hicklen missed just under a month of game action for Omaha due to the right elbow strain he suffered at some point during the offseason. The 27-year-old outfielder received a brief cameo in the majors with Kansas City last season, but he no longer possesses a spot on the 40-man roster and will face an uphill battle to make it back to the big leagues.