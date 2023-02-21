Hicklen will miss eight weeks with a right elbow strain, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The outfield prospect isn't on the 40-man roster and was unlikely to make the team anyway, but he'll now get a late start at Triple-A Omaha. Hicklen posted an .850 OPS with 28 homers and 35 steals for Omaha last season, although that also came with 202 strikeouts.
