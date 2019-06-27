Phillies' Bryce Harper: Returns to three hole
Harper will start in right field and bat third Thursday against the Mets.
After a four-game run as the Phillies' leadoff man, Harper ceded those duties to Scott Kingery at the beginning of the week and has since returned to the lineup spot he's occupied for most of the season. Harper has gone 0-for-6 over the past two contests but has at least drawn three walks.
