Harper went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Giants.

Harper had the big hit of the evening, tagging Logan Webb for a three-run shot to center in the third to put the Phillies up 4-1. It was his first extra-base knock since April 29 and his third long ball since returning from the paternity list April 25. Though he hasn't been hitting a ton lately, Harper has still been a tough out at the plate, as Sunday was the first game he hadn't been walked since April 26. Over his last 10 games, Harper is slashing .219/.444/.531 with seven RBI, seven runs and a 13:10 BB:K in 45 plate appearances.