Harper went 3-for-3 with a grand slam, scored twice and drew a walk during Tuesday's 10-1 victory over the Blue Jays.

The 31-year-old slugger singled and later scored on a Nick Castellanos double to get Philadelphia on the board in the first inning, and his fourth-inning grand slam gave the Phillies a massive 8-0 lead. Harper has now hit a home run in each of his las three contests, recording six total hits and 10 RBI in that span.