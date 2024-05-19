Harper went 1-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning win against Washington.
Harper singled, stole a base and came home on a double-play groundout in the fourth inning for Philadelphia's first run. He was retired his next two times at the plate before driving home the winning run with a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th frame. Harper is batting .321 with four homers, 15 RBI, 14 runs and two stolen bases through 15 contests in May.
