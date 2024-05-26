Harper went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Rockies.

Harper hit an RBI single in the first inning and added a three-run homer in the ninth that gave the Phillies all the offense they needed in the win. He's hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, going 16-for-46 (.348) with four homers and 12 RBI in that span. For the season, the 31-year-old is up to a .282/.389/.554 slash line with 13 homers, 41 RBI, 32 runs scored, three stolen bases and nine doubles over 48 contests.