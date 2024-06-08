Harper went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Mets.

After doubling in the first inning, Harper got the Phillies on the board in the fourth with a solo shot off Sean Manaea, his 15th homer this year. Harper had been slumping a bit prior to the Phillies' trip to London -- he'd gone 7-for-36 (.194) with just one home run in his previous 10 contests. Overall, the 31-year-old Harper is slashing .276/.384/.535 on the year with 45 RBI and 36 runs scored across 258 plate appearances.