Harper went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and three total runs scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Cardinals.

Harper provided the Phillies with extra breathing room, taking St. Louis reliever John King deep in the seventh inning. Over the previous 10 games, Harper took a small step back, batting .257 (9-for-35) with three home runs and seven RBI to close out May. Following his second consecutive multi-hit game, he's batting .276/.381/.538 with 14 homers, 44 RBI, 35 runs scored and three stolen bases over 54 contests this season.