Harper went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Friday's 7-2 win over the Marlins.

Harper put the Phillies on the board in the first inning, when he took Sandy Alcantara deep to right field for a 418-foot, two-run home run. Harper is up to five home runs on the season, three of which have come over his last four games. He's slashing .264/.404/500 with 17 walks, four stolen bases, 14 runs scored and 11 RBI across 89 plate appearances.