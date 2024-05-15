Harper (migraine) will start at first base and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Mets.
Harper will make his return to the lineup after sitting out Tuesday's 4-0 win with what was apparently a minor migraine. Alec Bohm filled in at first base but will move back to his usual post at third base Wednesday to accommodate Harper.
