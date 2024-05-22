Harper went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a double and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Harper led off the fourth inning with a double before coming around to score on an Alec Bohm single, giving the Phillies a 2-1 lead. Harper would then extend the lead to 3-1 in the fourth with a 422-foot solo blast off Jacob Latz, his 11th long ball of the year. After a sluggish start to the year, the 31-year-old Harper has been on fire in May, batting .359 with five home runs, 18 RBI and a 1.111 OPS in 17 games. He's boosted his slash line to .280/.388/.537 through 196 plate appearances this season.