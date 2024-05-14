Harper was a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup versus the Mets due to a migraine, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Consider Harper day-to-day. The Phillies will shift Alec Bohm over to first base to cover for Harper, while Whit Merrifield will enter the lineup at third base.
