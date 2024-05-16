Harper went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two total runs and three total RBI in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Mets.

Harper missed Tuesday's contest against New York due to a migraine, but he didn't show any lingering effects of the ailment upon his return to the lineup. The first baseman belted a solo homer to left field in his first at-bat, then plated a pair of runs with a double in the fifth inning. Harper had been in a mini slump coming into the game with a .190 average and just one RBI over his previous five contests, but he appears to be back on track. He's tied for eighth in the majors with 10 homers and ranks 10th with 32 RBI on the campaign.