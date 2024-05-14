Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Tuesday that Harper (migraine) will return to the lineup Wednesday against the Mets, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Harper was a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup after he developed a migraine, but his symptoms abated as the game versus the Mets went along and he was available to pinch-hit, if needed. He was not used off the bench, as it turned out, but he will be ready to roll for Wednesday's tilt.