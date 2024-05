Harper went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run during Monday's 6-1 win over the Giants.

Harper tagged Mason Black for a three-run home run in the sixth inning, marking the first baseman's second straight game with a three-run shot. In his last 11 games, Harper is batting .250 with four homers and has showcased quality plate discipline, drawing 13 walks and striking out 11 times.