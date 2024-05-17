Stott went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBI and a run during Thursday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Mets.

Stott initially was left out of the lineup against southpaw Jose Quintana -- a normal occurrence for the lefty-hitting second baseman -- but entered the game as a pinch hitter in the seventh. He walked in his first plate appearance and came around to score on a Kyle Schwarber double, drove in the game-tying run on an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth, and brought the Phillies to within one in the 11th after a fielder's choice plated Nick Castellanos. In his last eight games, Stott is batting .478 with 11 RBI and 10 runs scored.