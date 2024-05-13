Stott went 2-for-2 with three walks, two stolen bases and a run scored in Sunday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Marlins.

Stott found a way to get on base in each of his plate appearances Sunday while also swiping two bags in the loss. He has now recorded 10 stolen bases on the season while only getting caught once. Stott has now recorded at least one hit in eight out of his last nine contests, batting .414 with four extra-base hits, nine RBI, nine runs scored and five stolen bases over that stretch.