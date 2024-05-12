Stott went 2-for-5 with four RBI in Saturday's 8-3 victory over the Marlins.

Stott's bases-clearing triple in the sixth inning put the Phillies ahead for what turned out to be for good. He also added an RBI single in the eighth. It's the second four-RBI game for Stott over his last 10 contests, and he's batting .375 with a couple homers and 13 RBI over that span.