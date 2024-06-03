Stott went 1-for-4 with two RBI, two stolen bases and one walk in Sunday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Cardinals.

Stott has had trouble getting on base lately -- he's 5-for-44 (.114) with two walks over his last 12 games -- but he's managed to steal four bases in that span. He played a more noticeable role Sunday with a two-run single to tie the game at 4-4 in the fifth inning. Those RBI were his first since May 21. The infielder is slashing .239/.340/.372 with 16 steals, five home runs, 32 RBI and 31 runs scored over 55 contests this season.