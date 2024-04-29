Stott went 2-for-3 with two home runs, four RBI, three runs and a steal in Sunday's win over the Padres.

Stott homered in each of his first two at-bats. He opened up the scoring with a two-run blast in the second and mirrored that with another two-run shot in the fourth. He later reached on a fielder's choice in the eighth and swiped second before eventually coming around to score. Stott has found his bat as of late, tallying eight RBI over his last five games, though he still seems to be stuck on the strong side of a platoon despite his career batting stats being better against lefties. For the year, the 26-year-old is now slashing .226/.295/.369 with three homers, 14 RBI, 12 runs, four steals and an 8:17 BB:K in 95 plate appearances.