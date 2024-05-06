Stott will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Monday's game versus the Giants, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Edmundo Sosa handled shortstop for the Phillies in the team's first two games without Trea Turner (hamstring), but Stott will man the position Monday while Whit Merrifield plays second base. Stott is making his first start at shortstop since Game 6 of the 2022 World Series.