Brogdon was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Brogdon surrendered two runs over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's loss, and he'll head down to the minors in favor of a fresh arm. He had a 3.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB over 57.2 innings for Philadelphia last season and is likely to rejoin the big-league club before too long.