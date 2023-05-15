Brogdon will serve as the Phillies' opening pitcher for Monday's contest in San Francisco.

Rather than starting like his usually does, Bailey Falter is expected to serve as a bulk reliever once Brogdon exits the contest, likely after covering an inning or two. Brogdon boasts a 2.61 ERA and 18:6 K:BB across 20.2 innings out of the Philadelphia bullpen in 2023.

