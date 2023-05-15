Brogdon will serve as the Phillies' opening pitcher for Monday's contest in San Francisco.
Rather than starting like his usually does, Bailey Falter is expected to serve as a bulk reliever once Brogdon exits the contest, likely after covering an inning or two. Brogdon boasts a 2.61 ERA and 18:6 K:BB across 20.2 innings out of the Philadelphia bullpen in 2023.
More News
-
Phillies' Connor Brogdon: Picks up second save•
-
Phillies' Connor Brogdon: Notches first save of 2022•
-
Phillies' Connor Brogdon: Reinstated from COVID list•
-
Phillies' Connor Brogdon: Could be back Friday•
-
Phillies' Connor Brogdon: Rehab slightly delayed•
-
Phillies' Connor Brogdon: Kicks off rehab assignment•