Guerra (0-1) allowed two runs on two hits and no walks while striking out zero while as he was charged with the loss in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Braves. He recorded one out.

Guerra came on during a tie game in the fifth inning Sunday, but he gave up a home run to Ronald Acuna that proved to be the difference in the contest. As a result, he was in line for the loss, and the Phillies couldn't provide enough run support to pick up the win. The right-hander had posted scoreless outings in each of his past two appearances but now carries an 11.25 ERA. His fantasy value is limited as a middle reliever with lackluster results.