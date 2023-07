Triple-A Las Vegas placed Guerra on its 7-day injured list July 17 with an unspecified injury.

After completing his recovery from April 2022 Tommy John surgery, Guerra made his season debut for Las Vegas on July 4. The right-hander made three relief appearances before returning to the IL two weeks later, though it's unclear if he was deactivated due to a setback with his surgically repaired elbow or because of an unrelated injury.