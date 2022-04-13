Guerra underwent reconstructive surgery on the UCL in his right elbow Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The A's announced Guerra's elbow procedure last week, but it wasn't previously specified as Tommy John surgery. The 32-year-old will miss the rest of the season and likely the first half of the 2023 campaign while going through his recovery and rehab.
