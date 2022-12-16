site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Deolis Guerra: Returns to Oakland
RotoWire Staff
Dec 16, 2022
1:06 am ET
Guerra signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Monday.
Guerra was a fairly prominent contributor out of the Oakland bullpen in 2022, maintaining a 4.11 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 65.2 innings. However, he was non-tendered by the club earlier in the offseason and will now have to earn back his spot on the 40-man roster.
