The A's declined to tender Guerra a contract for 2023.
Guerra underwent Tommy John surgery in April and missed the entire 2022 season. The righty is a journeyman at 33 years old, but he pitched well for the A's in 2021 (4.11 ERA, 1.11 WHIP) and there will likely be many teams interested in seeing how he looks post-surgery.
