Phillies' Drew Anderson: Sent to minors
Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Anderson has a poor 7.80 ERA in 15 career major-league innings, though he looked quite good in camp, allowing just a single run in 12.2 innings while recording a 12:2 K:BB. If he carries that strong performance into the minor-league season, he could push for starts later in the year.
More News
-
Phillies' Drew Anderson: Adds cutter to repertoire•
-
Phillies' Drew Anderson: Called up by Phillies•
-
Phillies' Drew Anderson: Optioned to Lehigh Valley•
-
Phillies' Drew Anderson: Back up with Phillies•
-
Phillies' Drew Anderson: Shipped back to minors•
-
Phillies' Drew Anderson: Recalled ahead of Sunday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: A's lose Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo won't be on the opening day roster, but Scott White identifies some other spring...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2019
Eloy Jimenez doesn't top the list, but it's looking like he'll beat Vladimir Guerrero to the...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...
-
Baseball is back! Draft strategies
Did you get up early to watch the season opener from Japan? Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer did,...
-
Spring Notes: Are Bird, Cessa worth it?
Injuries have opened the door for Greg Bird and Luis Cessa to make the Yankees opening day...