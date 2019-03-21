Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Anderson has a poor 7.80 ERA in 15 career major-league innings, though he looked quite good in camp, allowing just a single run in 12.2 innings while recording a 12:2 K:BB. If he carries that strong performance into the minor-league season, he could push for starts later in the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories