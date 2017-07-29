Phillies' Hyun Soo Kim: Will be used in bench role
GM Matt Klentak said Kim will likely be used as a bench player, Gordie Jones of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Kim is a free agent after the season, so the Phillies have little to gain by giving him at-bats at the expense of their young outfielders. Odubel Herrera, Aaron Altherr and Nick Williams should start in the outfield most nights moving forward unless the Phillies opt to add one more of their young outfielders to the mix. Kim will have his playing time sprinkled in to give the other players an occasional day off.
More News
-
Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim: Dealt to Phillies•
-
Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim: Takes seat Saturday in Minnesota•
-
Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim: Out of lineup again Saturday•
-
Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim: Heads to bench Friday•
-
Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim: Out versus left-hander Thursday•
-
Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim: Sitting due to platoon disadvantage Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...