GM Matt Klentak said Kim will likely be used as a bench player, Gordie Jones of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Kim is a free agent after the season, so the Phillies have little to gain by giving him at-bats at the expense of their young outfielders. Odubel Herrera, Aaron Altherr and Nick Williams should start in the outfield most nights moving forward unless the Phillies opt to add one more of their young outfielders to the mix. Kim will have his playing time sprinkled in to give the other players an occasional day off.