Hyun Soo Kim: Returns to Korea
Kim signed a four-year, $10.58 million deal to return to Korea and play for the LG Twins of the KBO, Sports Seoul reports.
The 29-year-old outfielder was 20 percent better than league average (120 wRC+) in 346 plate appearances, almost exclusively against righties, in 2016 with the Orioles. However, he was much, much worse (61 wRC+) in 239 plate appearances split between the Orioles and Phillies last season. Given the length of the deal, he can be forgotten in almost all dynasty formats.
