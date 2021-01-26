Nova (triceps) signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The deal will pay the veteran righty $1.5 million if he's able to make the big-league roster. Now 34 years old, Nova appeared to have something left in the tank up until very recently, recording an unexciting but acceptable 4.31 ERA from 2016 to 2019. His 2020 campaign went quite poorly, however, as he struggled to an 8.53 ERA and a 9:9 K:BB in four starts before being shut down with triceps tendinitis. Beating out Vince Velasquez for the Phillies' fifth starter spot is certainly not an insurmountable task if Nova is fully healthy, though he won't be a particularly exciting fantasy option if he does win the job, as he's been a low-strikeout innings eater for the bulk of his career.