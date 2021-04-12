Nova signed a contract with the Rockies on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Nova was let go by the Phillies at the end of spring training after he posted a 7.30 ERA and 1.95 WHIP with six strikeouts in 12.1 innings this spring. Starter Kyle Freeland (shoulder) is currently sidelined and doesn't yet have a timetable to return, but it's not clear whether Nova's agreement is a major-league contract or whether he'll be ready to pitch for his new team right away. Nova made four starts for the Tigers in 2020 before he was shut down due to right triceps tendinitis, and he posted an 8.53 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 19 innings.