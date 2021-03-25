Nova was released by the Phillies on Thursday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The veteran was in camp as a non-roster invitee but evidently wasn't going to win a roster spot, so he's been allowed to seek work elsewhere. The transaction seemingly indicates good things about the health of at least one of Zach Eflin (back), Spencer Howard (back) or Vince Velasquez (oblique), as Nova could have made a spot start or two to open the season if all three of that trio were forced to head to the injured list.