Nova was released by the Rockies on Thursday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Nova spent less than three weeks with the Rockies' organization and never cracked the 40-man roster. It's unclear why they lost interest in him so soon. The 34-year-old is coming off a year in which he recorded an 8.53 ERA over four starts, be he kept his ERA below 4.75 in each of the four previous seasons, so it's certainly possible he can fill in somewhere as a back-end starter.