Nova (triceps) is out for the season after suffering multiple setbacks and was moved to the 45-day injured list Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Nova struggled to an 8.53 ERA and a 9:9 K:BB in four starts prior to landing on the injured list with right triceps tendinitis in mid-August. Unless the setbacks were particularly severe, he should have time to heal before the start of next season.