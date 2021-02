Nova (triceps) will start the first game of the Grapefruit League season against the Tigers on Sunday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Nova missed most of the 2020 season due to right triceps tendinitis, but he signed a minor-league contract with Philadelphia in January and should compete for a back-end rotation spot during spring training. He'll start the Phillies' first game of Grapefruit League action against the Tigers, signaling that he should be fully healthy this spring.