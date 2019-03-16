Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Continues spring tear
Realmuto went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.
The new Phillie has impressed so far this spring, hitting .429 with three homers in 28 at-bats. Already seen as one of the top offensive catchers in the game, Realmuto's stock only increased upon moving to a much better lineup in a much more hitter-friendly park this offseason, and he hasn't done anything yet to calm the hype.
More News
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Dealt to Philadephia•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Avoids arbitration hearing•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Braves lose interest•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Offseason trade looking more likely•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Out again Sunday•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Out of lineup Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...