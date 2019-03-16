Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Continues spring tear

Realmuto went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The new Phillie has impressed so far this spring, hitting .429 with three homers in 28 at-bats. Already seen as one of the top offensive catchers in the game, Realmuto's stock only increased upon moving to a much better lineup in a much more hitter-friendly park this offseason, and he hasn't done anything yet to calm the hype.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • freddie-freeman-braves.jpg

    Scott's tiers one one printable page

    Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...