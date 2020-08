Realmuto went 2-for-4 with two two-run home runs in Thursday's 11-4 loss to the Orioles.

Realmuto gave Philadelphia a 2-0 lead with his homer off Thomas Eshelman in the fourth inning and later added another two-run shot off David Hess in the eighth. The stud backstop now has seven home runs and 17 RBI in just 48 at-bats. The catcher is slashing .292/.358/.729 heading into the weekend series against the Mets.