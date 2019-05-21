Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Plays hero in 10th

Realmuto went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Cubs.

His RBI single in the sixth inning got the Phillies on the board, then his solo shot off Ken Ryan in the 10th gave them the win. Realmuto has been as advertised in his first season with Philly, slashing .277/.333/.453 through 44 games with six homers and 29 RBI.