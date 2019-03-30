Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Serving as No. 5 hitter
Realmuto will start at catcher and hit fifth in Saturday's game against the Braves.
Realmuto turned in a quiet Phillies debut in the season opener Thursday, going 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. The muted performance won't change Realmuto's outlook as a clear top-tier fantasy catcher, especially if manager Gabe Kapler commits to him as the club's No. 5 hitter. If health prevails, Realmuto should be able to cruise past last year's career-best total of 74 RBI while slotting behind a quartet of star hitters (Andrew McCutchen, Jean Segura, Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins) in the batting order.
